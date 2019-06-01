Tunes-N-Tint Wins 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel Number 26

SHREVEPORT, LA (06.01.2019) – On Friday morning, May 31st at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel took a spin for the 26th time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 16 top 12volt brands.

Tunes-N-Tint, Lakeland FL, was the lucky 12volt retailer winning the 26th spin of 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel.

The 26th 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the PowerBass space on the wheel. The Tunes-N-Tint slip was drawn from the jar and the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel winner of a PowerBass portable Bluetooth speaker.

A call to Tunes-N-Tint and Joe Cassity was happy to know he had a PowerBass portable Bluetooth speaker headed his way.Tunes-N-Tint is very active with promotions to drive business and does super work. During the call Cassity mentioned upcoming June events at the store for motorcycles plus a July marine event.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included: a RaceSport Lighting Kit, a JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive enclosure subwoofer system, AIS add-on CD Player, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo, a pair of Image Dynamics subwoofers, Sony DSX-A415BT Mechless receiver, DS18 portable speaker and PowerBass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in a space on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card for the winning 12volt retailer.

Past winners of the 12volt Spin-To-Win include…Stereo & Video Center-Tyler TX, The Outlaw Garage-Franklin TN, Exotic Sounds-West Palm Beach FL, Endless Possibilities-Aurora IL., Go Auto Sound in Union City NJ, Al&Ed’s South Bay CA, No Limitz Car Audio in Upland CA, Neil’s Specialty-Eureka CA, Sturgess Customs-Lexington SC, Audio By Art-San Antonio TX, SMS Car Audio in Marreo LA and Sweet Wheelz in Mississauga Ontario Canada, Cartronics in Biscayne FL, The CarAudio Shop in St Louis MO, Exotic Sounds in West Palm Beach FL, High North Customs in Grand Prairie Alberta Canada and AMS Audio in Bakersfield CA, Team QRT in Abbeyville LA and California Sound in Fontana CA and Jackie Cooper Electronics, Oklahoma City OK, MARS Audio-Orlando FL, All American Audio in Nutley NJ, Proline Car Stereo in Brooklyn NY and Custom Shop Miami. Congratulations to all.

Let’s have some fun. The next spin is Friday, June 7th. Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to 12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win winner announcements every Friday!

