KICKER and Celsus UK Train Across Europe

STILLWATER, OK (06.01.2019) – KICKER recently joined its European marine-audio distributor Celsus UK for a series of training sessions across Europe. KICKER’s International Sales Manager Reese Gray and Global Training Manager Aaron Malin accompanied Celsus UK Sales Director Mike Keenan, embarking on a four-country tour and training dealers on the benefits of the KICKER Marine line.

“It is clear Mike and Celsus have selected a great team of distributors to represent KICKER Marine products to the European markets, and we look forward to positive results,” said Gray.



Aaron Malin conducting a Kicker Marine Training session during one of the stops on the European continent working with Celsus UK.

KICKER was first presented to the Celsus UK marine trade at METS (Marine Equipment Trade Show) in Amsterdam last November, where interest was strong for built-for-marine speakers, amplifiers and subwoofers. Subsequent agreements saw distributors appointed in Croatia, Greece, Spain and the Netherlands.

The training tour started at the city of Split Boat show in Croatia, with distributor Riz-Itea bringing in eager retailers and staff to learn about KICKER products from Gray and Malin.



This group assembled for an image as Kicker’s Reese Gray and Aaron Malin worked with Celsus UK on a recent European swing. Malin is pictured in the life vest and Gray in the back row second from the left.

The next stop was a coastal town outside of Athens, where the trio was greeted by the team at Motocraft in Greece, followed by a trip to Barcelona, Spain, visiting the state-of-the-art premises of Sportnav. The last stop on the whirlwind week in Europe was with Waterproof Products in Aalsmeer, Netherlands. A staff training at the company’s location ensured that the sales team was equipped with all the knowledge to provide first-rate advice to retailers, boat builders and Dutch consumers.



“Firstly, I’d like to thank Aaron and Reese for coming over to Europe to train us all,” said Keenan. “A special thank you to Vedran, Alex, Ignacio, Joris and their respective teams for their enthusiasm and for being gracious hosts. We feel this will be the start to great success in Europe for KICKER Marine.”



“It’s always a pleasure to watch people truly engaged and absorbing new information,” added Gray. “We experienced this at every stop and had several comments about how they plan to apply the knowledge.”



Visit www.kickeruk.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

