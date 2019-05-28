Waylens Announces Velocity Distributing as New Distribution Partner

CAMBRIDGE, MA (05.29 2019) – Waylens, Inc. is partnering with 12V distributor Velocity Distributing.

Based in Houston, Texas and led by President Gary Wermuth and Director of Sales Shawn Simpson, Velocity Distributing will be covering the Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma markets for Waylens. Known for world-class support of its network of dealers, Velocity will provide dealers with 24/7 ordering and real time inventory availability on their website under development now.

“We are excited about the alliance between Waylens and Velocity as this aligns with our goal to expand our sales through strategic, service-oriented distribution partners,” said Director of Sales Everett Morss. “Velocity has the team, service-mentality, and technology that fits our camera technologies that improve the experience of car ownership.”

Waylens’ enthusiast camera, the Horizon, consists of a high-precision data-logging camera, plug-and-play OBD-II transmitter, one-click remote and mobile app to let drivers overlay vehicle performance data on stunning full HD video and share the total driving experience in real-time.

The Waylens Secure360 is a breakthrough in automotive security. Its peerless 360-degree lens simultaneously captures events in and around the vehicle even when parked. Utilizing advanced sensor fusion technology, the Secure360 provides intelligent event detection for weeks at a time without draining an unattended vehicle’s battery. The 4G option enables instant alerts and live-streaming through the Secure360 app, putting complete security in the palm of the driver’s hand.

“At Velocity Distributing, our goal is to help dealers grow their business with the most innovative products and excellent service,” stated Vice President Glen MacGibbon. “The Waylens Secure360 automotive security camera and Horizon automotive enthusiast camera are a natural fit for our dealers who wish to offer customers products that add true value to their lives.”

Visit waylens.com and velocitydistributing.com for more.

