The Alpine X-Perience at Sanford Sound

SANFORD, ME (05.29.2019) -The Alpine X-Perince rolled into Sanford Sound, in Sanford ME, on Thursday May 23rd. Colette Beaudoin, in her Alpine X-Perience KIA Sportage, arrived early to position the Alpine tent out front by the busy street that runs in front of Sanford Sound’s store. Alpine T’s, koozies and other giveaways, along with Alpine specials, were set up on tables outside the Sanford Sound showroom entrance.

The Alpine X-Perience Kia Sportage outside the tent at Sanford Sound.

Jack Bogard, Sanford Sound owner, stated “We had a terrific sales day. Traffic really picked up late in the afternoon as people got off work. Over 30 people sat in the Alpine X-Perience for Colette’s demo. All were very impressed. The system is tight… and with only with a pair of 10” subs with mids/tweets and processor powered by Alpine amps. Our customers who sat for the demo were in the drawing prize for a pair of new Alpine Type R 6.5’s.”

Jack Bogard, pictured in the Sanford Sound show room, holding the promo flyer they printed to promote the store’s Alpine X-Perience event.

Beaudoin, Alpine Sr Sales Representative, commented “The Alpine X-Perience Tour is going well. The X-Perience events are helping dealers generate visibility and connect with consumers in their stores.”

The supplied Alpine X-Perience graphic utilized on social media to promote the event.

Sanford Sound promoted the event on Facebook with paid ads and on Instagram utilizing the Alpine X-Perience graphic supplied for the event. In addition Sanford Sound printed fliers that were distributed to the high school shop class, local clubs, auto parts stores and hot spots in town.

Alpine products stacked up for customers during the event.

Food was catered and all enjoyed the fried wings and more.

“It’s so good to see Alpine working with and supporting their independent 12volt retailers. The Alpine line this year is very strong and the new ILXW650 is a home run with the 7” screen along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto” Bogard concluded.

Watch for more coverage of Alpine X-Perience events from across the U.S. on 12voltnews.com.

Visit alpine-usa.com and sanfordsound.com for more.

