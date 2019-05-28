DEI Introduces Pre-Cut Hood Insulation Kits for GM Early Model Classics

AVON LAKE, OH (05.29.2019) – Now there’s no excuse for not replacing worn out, dirty and ugly hood liner in your classic car. DEI, a leading specialist in heat and sound control for the automotive aftermarket, has just released a line of pre-cut hood insulation kits developed for popular early model GM classics – Chevelle, Nova, Ventura, Omega and Apollo. The material made of a beautiful black textured finish looks great for shows and meets.

Classics packed with power adders often decreases the luster of an expensive paint job. DEI’s hood insulation kit reduces the transfer of heat from added performance components to both protect the vehicle’s expensive paint job and reduce noise for a much quieter ride.

DEI makes replacement a breeze by developing a custom kit that is CNC pre-cut for a precise fit. Current available applications include:

Part Number | Year | Make

(#050124) ‘70 – ‘72 Chevelle (non-functional cowl)

(#050125) ‘68 – ‘69 Chevelle

(#050126) ‘67 Chevelle

(#050127) ‘66 Chevelle

(#050128) ‘64-’65 Chevelle

Other popular hood liner kits will be available soon including: ‘70 -’72 Chevelle – Base, ‘69 -’74 Nova, ‘71 -’74 Ventura – Base, GTO, ‘73 -’74 Omega, ‘73 -’74 Apollo and for the ‘66 -’67 Nova.

All of the liners feature an aggressive adhesive backing that allows for easy peel and stick installation and keeps the install project under an hour. Special tools, equipment or spray adhesive are not required.

For more information, visit DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com

