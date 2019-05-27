DOW Electronics Hosted Sony Training in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (05.28.2019) – DOW Electronics hosted area Sony dealers at Holiday Inn and Suites on Wednesday evening, May 22nd. Kris Bulla, Sony National Product Trainer covered the Sony Mobile lineup in detail.

Kris Bulla presented the 2019 Sony lineup to dealers in OKC.

The meeting room set up at the Holiday Inn was an ideal venue for the Sony training evening.

Lucky dealers are shown with their Sony prizes-flanked by Sony’s Kris Bulla and Richard Wong on the right and DOW staff member on the left.

DOW staff on the scene related “The Sony training evening provided dealers with information to grow their businesses in 2019. Kris Bulla made a spot on presentation. There were over 2 dozen in the audience from 13 area Sony retailers. All learned from the presentation from Bulla, enjoyed dinner and the opportunity to pick up Sony giveaways and win Sony gear.”

A highlight of the evening was a sneak peek at the new Sony XAV-AX7000 receiver.

DOW Electronics is hosting a continuing series of Sony Mobile training sessions. Upcoming sessions include Blue Springs, MO on June 4th, Earth City MO on June 5th and Little Rock AR on June 6th.

