JL Audio Sponsors 60th Annual Masters Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, May 25, 2019 – JL Audio, manufactures of premium, high performance marine audio solutions, today announces that it will be sponsoring the 60th Masters Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament presented by Nautique, taking place over Memorial Day weekend at Callaway Gardens.

For the fourth consecutive year as a sponsor of the world’s most prestigious watersports tournament, the JL Audio team will be on site to demonstrate the company’s line of marine-specific media source units, speakers and amplifiers equipped on Nautique’s entire line of boats. Beyond the exciting watersports action, the JL Audio team will keep the audience engaged with ‘Gear Pong’ tournaments, where winners will go home with JL Audio gear. Be sure the check out the trick competitions, as a new 2019 Ski Nautique rocking a custom JL Audio wrap and a JL Audio system will be towing athletes while they do their thing.

“The team at JL Audio is passionate about the boating lifestyle and are thrilled to be a part of an event like the Masters Waterski and Wakeboard Tournament,” said Ora Freeman, National Sales Manager, OEM Division at JL Audio. “This family-friendly venue embodies what makes boating and watersports so exciting, and we are proud to partner with Nautique to create the soundtrack.”

The 60th Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament will be held May 24-26, 2019. The Masters is known throughout the world as the most prestigious watersports tournament. The event began in 1959 at Callaway Gardens and is held annually during the Memorial Day weekend. An invitation to compete in the Masters is universally considered an honor and an acknowledgement of achievement for reaching the pinnacle in a given watersports discipline – only the world’s most elite athletes compete at the Masters! This tournament is IWWF/USA Water Ski and WWA sanctioned. The 27th Junior Masters Tournament features the world’s finest junior waterskiing and wakeboarding athletes. In lieu of cash prizes, junior competitors receive trophies.

The exciting new M6 line of marine speakers will be on display at JL’s exhibit area. Announced earlier this year, the M6 line features a variety of full-range speakers, subwoofers and tower speakers that offer a compelling combination of style, performance and durability.

For more information about JL Audio, please visit www.jlaudio.com, or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

