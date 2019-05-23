DOW Electronics Hosted Sony Training in Dallas

EULESS, TX (05.24.2019) DOW Electronics hosted area Sony dealers at Dave and Buster’s in Euless TX on Tuesday evening, May 21st. Kris Bulla, Sony National Product Trainer covered the Sony Mobile lineup in detail.

The meeting room at the new Dave and Buster’s location in Euless TX was an ideal venue for the Sony training evening.

Mike Hurwitz, on the scene for DOW, related “The Sony training evening provided dealers with information to grow their businesses in 2019. Kris Bulla made a spot on presentation. There were over 30 in the audience from 14 area Sony retailers. All enjoyed the BBQ dinner and the opportunity to pick up Sony giveaways and win Sony gear.”

At the end of the Sony training evening attendees are pictured with prizes won during the meeting. Richard Wong (2nd R), Sony Distribution Account Manager, is pictured with the prize winners.

A highlight of the evening was a sneak peek at the new Sony XAV-Ax7000 receiver.

DOW Electronics is hosting a continuing series of Sony Mobile training sessions. Upcoming sessions include Blue Springs, MO on June 4th, Earth City MO on June 5th and Little Rock AR on June 6th.

