CRUX Releases New Radio Replacement Interfaces with Complete Packaged Dash Kits

RESEDA, CA (05.24.2019) – The CRUX DKFD-60L is a radio replacement interface that includes a dash kit ( (double DIN or single DIN with pocket) for select Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles.

This product facilitates the integration of an after-market radio to enable retention of certain factory features when replacing a factory-installed radio and is also pre-programmed for retention of steering wheel controls. It will also retain the factory installed subwoofer.

Key Features are listed below:

Retains factory features with an aftermarket radio.

Retains factory-installed Subwoofer.

Retains Steering Wheel Controls via built-in, pre-programmed interface.

With navigation outputs (Reverse gear, Illumination and Speed signal).

Provides Accessory Power (2A MAX).

Includes dask kit (double DIN or single DIN with pocket).

Click here to visit the DKFD-60L product page.

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

