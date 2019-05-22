Indianapolis 500 Coverage Live on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NY (05.23.2019) – SiriusXM, the Official Satellite Radio Partner of INDYCAR, the sanctioning body for the NTT IndyCar Series, will offer extensive coverage of the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500.



SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26, on Sirius channel 219, XM channel 209 and on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM’s race-day coverage begins at 10:00 am ET. Leading up to the green flag, listeners will hear expert commentary and analysis from the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network broadcast team, plus interviews with drivers and others. When the green flag drops shortly after 12:00 pm ET, SiriusXM will air the race live in its entirety, followed by a post-race recap and interviews. The race broadcast will also air live on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82).

In addition to the Indianapolis 500, SiriusXM will broadcast the Indy Lights Freedom 100 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 24 (12:30 pm ET on Sirius channel 214, XM channel 209). The 100-mile race from the Road to Indy series features some of the world’s best young open-wheel drivers.

Also on Friday, former IndyCar driver A.J. Allmendinger and veteran motorsports broadcaster Jack Arute will host an Indy 500 Carb Day Special from outside the Pagoda at the speedway, featuring interviews with drivers and a preview of Sunday’s race. Their show will air Friday night (6:00-8:00 pm ET) on the Dan Patrick Radio channel on SiriusXM (channel 211) and replay several times over the weekend.

SiriusXM personality Jason Ellis will also be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Carb Day to host a special edition of The Jason Ellis Show from the infield at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Jason Ellis Show will air Friday (5:00-8:00 pm ET) on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk (channel 103).

On Saturday, May 25, listeners will hear a special Indianapolis 500 preview edition of The Real Spin with Danny Sullivan and Bill Armour (8:00-10:00 am ET). The weekly show, hosted by former open-wheel racing star and 1985 Indy 500 winner Danny Sullivan and longtime journalist and racing insider Bill Armour, airs nationwide on the Dan Patrick Radio channel on SiriusXM (channel 211).

Visit www.siriusxm.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

