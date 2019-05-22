Custom Plus Distribution Hosts SoCal Kenwood Dealers

CERRITOS, CA (05.23.2019) – Custom Plus Distribution hosted an event for SoCal KENWOOD dealers on Thursday evening, May 16th, featuring KENWOOD and iDatalink Maestro trainings. Seth Halstead, Kenwood National Training and Content Development Manager, conducted the training sessions at the company’s Cerritos facility.

Halstead related “I trained dealers on the new Maestro dash kits, RR2, and how they complemented the new KENWOOD line. We then continued to train dealers in the audience on our new technologies such as Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Mirroring, Customizable Multi-Widgets, 3 Camera Inputs, Digital (Mechless) Garmin Navigation, and more!”

It was standing room only for Halstead’s training sessions.

Armando Luna, Custom Plus Distributing, Cerritos Brand Manager, organized the event and made for a really fun night with Free tacos from The World Famous Taco Guy. “We had a great night for all. Dealers invested their time and I think it really paid off” Luna commented.

These dealers were seated in an adjoining room where they could see the monitor and hear Halstead on the mic from the other room.

Halstead added “I tried the tacos and they were INCREDIBLE! Giveaways, and raffles, along with event exclusive product specials added to the excitement of the evening.

There were so many attendees, nearly 50, that Halstead’s presentation had to be broadcast on a screen in another room and use a Microphone PA system for everyone to hear.

Halstead at the mic going through the presentation

Josh Nichols offered to 12volltnews.com “We sell a lot of Home AV here too. That was really good because everyone could not be seated in the normal training room. With our Home AV gear dealers could see Seth’s presentation in the adjoining room,”

“This was a fantastic event. Everything worked out perfectly and dealers took valuable info, and KENWOOD excitement back to their stores,” Halstead stated.

Visit customplusdistributing.com and kenwood.com for more.

