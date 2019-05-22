Audio America Hosted 12Volt Dealers in Marietta

MARIETTA, GA (05.23.2019) – Audio America hosted area 12volt retailers at the company’s Marietta location on Wednesday, May 15th. The event, held from 4 PM until 9 PM, attracted a crowd of over 200.

Vendors showed their products to to dealers underneath tents outside.

Shane Mullikin, Audio America Sales manager, stated “Our dealers in the area were asking us about a show. We contacted our vendor partners and all were quickly on board. We analyzed the time to host a show that would be best for our dealers. Midweek in the evening seemed the best for all parties. Our dealers asked and we delivered. Following the show dealers and vendors said the event was exceptional. We couldn’t be happier with the overall success of the event.”

The parking lot area showcased demo vehicles plus the food and ice cream trucks.

The layout for the show at the Marietta Audio America location was super. The large parking lot area housed a number of demo vehicles with plenty of room for 4 food trucks to fuel the dealers. An ice cream truck offered a wide selection of flavors for dessert.

Tents were set up outside the Audio America warehouse for vendor tables and displays… plus special attractions like the hand-rolled cigars.

The showroom in the Audio America facility was busy throughout the show.

Brands set up on site included AAMP Global, Accele, Atrend/Banda/OZ Audio, AVA Boss, Bosch, Cadence, Directed (GA) DEI, FM Enterprises-Selenium, Fusion/Garmin, Memphis Audio, Metra 12V, NavAtlas, PRV Timpano, RaceSport Lighting, Rostra, Rydeen Mobile, VAIS Technology, Pioneer and Jensen.

NavAtlas is a new brand for Audio America. Patrick Brooks, National Sales Manager, stated “The PowerSports category is red hot. It was super to show the NavAtlas products to dealers and hear their positive reactions. All are excited about the possibilities for profitable sales.”

Rydeen Mobile displayed their products. The company’s Radar Blindspot System was a 2019 CES Innovations Award winner. Rydeen’s National Product Trainer Jordan Shahriary was on site and noted the strong interest dealers have in the Advanced Driver Assistance category.

Atrend, Banda and OZ Audio products drew a crowd for Jason Hundal and Jake Scott.

RaceSport Lighting, with MC Marketing in the house, showed the company’s latest in Auto, Marine and PowerSports lighting products.

Mike Eckley was on site with a Team Phantom truck that displayed the latest product lines from AAMP Global.

Concluding, Mullikin stated “The Marietta show was a home run. Everyone on site had such good things to say and orders have been going out the door. A big thank you to all who contributed to the success of the event.”

Visit audioamerica.com for more.

