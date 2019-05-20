Stinger Expands its Marine, Auto, & Power Sports Lighting Lineup with Bluetooth LED Control

CLEARWATER, FL (05.21.2019) – Stinger has announced the expansion of its lighting lineup to now include a Bluetooth LED remote controller, with mobile application, and RGB Light Strips. With warmer temperatures climbing in most parts of the country, off-road power sports and boating season are in full swing.

Stinger’s complete lighting lineup illuminates your installation, adding extra sex appeal for night driving, riding, and boating. 4’ and 5’ whip lights make night riding safer and more awesome. The universal underbody kit adds illuminated impact resistant, element-proof RGB lighting if you are looking to give your off-road vehicle or boat a little extra color. And whether fishing or partying, Stinger’s 3.5” marine-grade CREE LED transom lights, available in 4 colors, work in both boats and pools/hot tubs.

For those seeking a simple lighting solution for boats, Stinger has LED drain-plug replacements in white, blue, red, and green. Designed to easily screw into your garboard and illuminate the water surrounding it.

For those who want to personalize their RGB light installation in different color configurations, or to be choreographed to their smartphone’s music, Stinger introduces the Bluetooth smart RGB LED controller, allowing consumers to control their experience through a Stinger Lighting app via their smartphone or tablet in the Apple App Store or via Google Play.

RGB LED strips complete the lighting series. Constructed of thick, weather-proof materials, these fully customizable lights are ideal for marine, power sports, motorcycles, RV or any other application that needs to withstand the elements.

Visit stingerelectronics.com and aampglobal.com for more.

