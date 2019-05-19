Mobile Electronics Installation & Service Technician

D&B Auto Radio, Inc., Carol Stream, IL is looking for 12V/24V Installation/ Service Technician Subcontractors in Chicago, IL, Milwaukee, WI & Minneapolis, MN regions.

We are seeking Subcontractors with a minimum of 1 year experience in the Installation and effective diagnosis/repair of electronic GPS Fleet tracking systems, mobile electronics and communication equipment.

Most work is performed at Customer sites. Outdoor work is required regularly in all weather conditions.

Technicians must be self-starters with professional appearance and excellent interpersonal communication skills. Must also have own insurance, tools, reliable car, valid driver’s license and good driving record.



If interested, send relevant work history, list of products you have installed and contact information to Duane at: DGill@ats4solutions.com

