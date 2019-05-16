Stinger Elevates In-Vehicle Infotainment with Official Release of ELEV8

CLEARWATER, FL (05.17.2019) – Stinger has announced the official release of ELEV8, 8”, floating multimedia infotainment system. Previously only offered to an exclusive list during pre-launch, the highly anticipated system is now shipping to all authorized Stinger dealers.

Designed to scale to any installation, the system’s touch screen faceplate separates from the radio chassis, for remote installation. This flexibility enables installations in typical single DIN or double DIN in-dash (using standard installation kits) applications, and custom applications. Making Elev8 the perfection solution for vehicles that cannot accommodate a traditional aftermarket radio.



ELEV8 has a robust feature set, boasting the hottest technologies, and industry leading safety and convenience features including:



– 8” 1024×600 HD Digital Capacitive Touchscreen with 16.7M colors

– Apple CarPlay

– Google Android Auto

– SiriusXM- Ready with Replay (SiriusXM Connect Vehicle Tuner and Subscription required)

– AM/FM Radio – PTR/RT information

– 4V 6-Channel RCA outputs with subwoofer control

– TOSLINK Variable Audio output

– 15 band EQ with 3 user presets for each audio source

– 1 HDMI input

– 2 USB rear inputs – 1.5amp output each

– Handsfree Bluetooth 4.2 A2DP with aptX

– Optional built-in (SD card) iGO navigation

– 4 camera video inputs with wired triggers

– Mic Audio Input from rear camera

– Hardwired remote control ready (Steering Wheel Controls)

– Customizable startup screens

– Remote mountable single DIN chassis (extension cables sold separately)



ELEV8 will also enjoy AAMP Global’s Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) protection and a 1 year warranty.



