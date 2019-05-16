OnPeak Returns as Official SEMA Show Housing Provider

DIAMOND BAR, CA (05.178.2019) – SEMA is partnering once again with onPeak to provide SEMA Showgoers with convenient, affordable and reliable housing options for the 2019 SEMA Show. Available through semashow.com/travel-and-lodging, hotel room reservations may be made at nearly 40 hotels throughout Las Vegas, NV.

With 162,000 industry professionals at the SEMA Show each year, housing in Las Vegas during the SEMA Show has been known to sell out and may be limited. Rooms booked through onPeak include guaranteed low rates, no hidden fees and may be cancelled without penalty.

“SEMA Showgoers have options as to where to stay during the SEMA Show,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA VP of Events. “Through onPeak, attendees have dozens of hotels from which to choose, all at the lowest possible cost.”

Listed prices are all-inclusive and include resort fees (if applicable), so there are no added costs. With the average room rate from the SEMA Show Travel & Lodging site at $174 per night, compared to the prevailing $286 per night rate found elsewhere, guests save an average of $450 for four nights through onPeak. Additionally, complimentary shuttle service between the hotel and the SEMA Show is available at hotels further away from the Las Vegas Convention, and onPeak agents are available to help Showgoers determine the best hotel for their needs, whether it’s distance from the Convention Center, amenities, parking costs or room rates.

“We strongly encourage Showgoers to secure their hotel rooms through onPeak,” Gattuso said. “Showgoers may be approached by other services, but onPeak is the only official SEMA Show housing provider that SEMA stands behind. Using other providers is risky.”

The 2019 SEMA Show taking place Nov. 5-8, 2019, in Las Vegas is the premier automotive trade-only show in the world. Featuring manufacturers of automotive aftermarket parts and accessories, the annual event provides the industry with a place to do business and discover new products and trends

Visit semashow.com/travel-and-lodging for more.

