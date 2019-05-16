Automatic Labs Introduces New Connected Car Assistant and Expands Availability

NEW YORK, NY (05.17.2019) – Automatic Labs Inc., a SiriusXM company that brings the power of connectivity to almost any car on the road, announced today that its new Connected Car Assistant, including an all-new install-it-yourself adapter and mobile app, is available to drivers nationwide at several major retailers.

Automatic’s new Connected Car Assistant is now available for purchase at the low price of $99.99 via Automatic.com, Amazon.com, Best Buy and BestBuy.com, Crutchfield.com and CarToys.com, with more retailers scheduled to join. Each Automatic purchase includes 3 years of free Automatic Select service, which includes Crash Alert, engine light diagnostics and more, as well as 6 months of free Premium service, such as roadside assistance, real-time location monitoring and sharing, and more.

With Automatic’s easy to install adapter and app, most vehicles model year 1996 or later can be transformed into connected vehicles. This means that drivers get easy access to a suite of important safety and convenience features from Automatic, including:

Crash Alert : Detects when a serious collision occurs and enables responders to contact the driver, send emergency services, and contact a driver’s emergency contacts.

Detects when a serious collision occurs and enables responders to contact the driver, send emergency services, and contact a driver’s emergency contacts. Roadside assistance: Sends towing and roadside services to a driver’s location when help is needed.

Sends towing and roadside services to a driver’s location when help is needed. Real-time vehicle location monitoring and sharing: Shows where car is parked in a crowded lot or street, and can keep a driver connected with family while out on the road.

Shows where car is parked in a crowded lot or street, and can keep a driver connected with family while out on the road. Engine light diagnostics and vehicle performance monitoring: Gain insights on vehicle performance and identify issues when check engine light is on.

Gain insights on vehicle performance and identify issues when check engine light is on. Integration with smart home devices: Open garage door, adjust thermostat, turn on house lights, and more, on your way to or from home.

Open garage door, adjust thermostat, turn on house lights, and more, on your way to or from home. Cashless toll payment processing: Powered by PayTollo, an Automatic subsidiary, pay tolls seamlessly on major toll roads and bridges in select states.

Automatic’s new service is also equipped to receive over-the-air updates, meaning the next great connected car feature can be added at any time with a quick in-app update.

“We are very excited to re-introduce the Automatic Connected Car Assistant to the marketplace for drivers at an affordable price and at many of the most popular retailers nationwide,” said Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM’s EVP and Division President, Connected Vehicle. “Automatic provides safety and convenience features that seamlessly empower drivers of all ages and experience levels to drive with certainty and security. By making Automatic available to drivers on Automatic.com and at major retailers, as well as part of a service bundle offered at automotive dealers nationwide, we are bringing the power of connectivity to as many cars on the road as possible.”

In addition to direct-to-consumer availability, Automatic offers the Automatic Dealer Program, a service bundle that automotive dealers can provide to consumers with their new and pre-owned vehicle purchases to enhance their ownership experience.

For more info, visit siriusxm.com and automatic.com

