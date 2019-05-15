JL Audio Named Gold-Level Sponsor for 2019 Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour

MIRAMAR, FL (05.16.2019) – JL Audio will be teaming up with Supra Boats for the fifth year in a row to sponsor the annual Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour. Supra Boats’ SA550, featuring a wave pounding JL Audio sound system and M6 speakers, will serve as the official tow boat for the tour in 2019.

Known for being one of the most dominant professional wakeboarding circuits in the world, pro athletes from all over the world come out for the four-stop tour to compete. In addition to Wakeboarding, the Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour brings one of the hottest up-and-coming sports in North America to each venue – wakesurfing. The 2019 season will open with a debut event at August Lakes in Katy, Texas, (near Houston) May 17-18.

JL Audio will be on-site at all four stops of the 2019 PWT rocking a 400 square-foot booth where it will be showcasing how the brand is redefining the capabilities of marine audio systems with awesome displays and demonstrations of its latest marine audio source units, speakers and amplifier – including the new M6 speaker line. Additionally, the company will be hosting giveaways of its latest products for PWT attendees.

“At heart, we at JL Audio are boating and watersports enthusiasts. Nothing gets our blood pumping quite like being out on the water in an awesome boat, except maybe being towed behind said boat and utilizing its wake to pull off physics-defying stunts,” said Ora Freeman, National Sales Manager, OEM Division at JL Audio. “As Supra Boats’ exclusive audio partner, we are thrilled to celebrate our fifth year as a gold-level sponsor of the PWT. We look forward to providing attendees with fun activities and the ability to experience our industry-leading line of marine audio products in their natural environment.”

2019 Supra Boats PWT Schedule

● May 17-18: Katy, Texas — August Lakes is a beautiful, 100-plus-acre, residential watersports community in Katy, Texas, providing an attractive setting for wakeboarding, surfing, paddle boarding, fishing and tubing. Many spectators will have the chance to watch the PWT from the comfort of their own backyard.

● June 22: Mantua, Utah — Sitting at an elevation of more than 5,000-feet, the Mantua Reservoir rests on 500 acres at the edge of the picturesque town of Mantua. The Mantua Reservoir received rave reviews from competitors and fans in 2017 in the series debut at the venue.

● July 13: Ypsilanti, Michigan — Ford Lake was formed in 1932 when Henry Ford completed a dam over the Huron River to supply hydroelectric power to one of his plants. The spacious lake covers 958 acres and is surrounded by the six-park Ford Lake Park System, which will provide fans of the Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour a multitude of great viewing spots.

● August 3: Boise, Idaho — The 2019 Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour champion will be crowned in the season finale at Broadside Harbor Lakes in Boise. Broadside Harbor Lakes is a scenic, man-made set of lakes, well-known for having velvety smooth and calm water conditions.

For more information about JL Audio, visit www.jlaudio.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

