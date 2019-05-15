Altron Hosted Dealers with a Hawaiian Theme

PONTIAC, MI (05.16.2019) – The show was set up in the Altron warehouse on Thursday May 2nd with a large tent set up outside for vendor displays. Vendors on site included Metra, Eton, Kicker, Compustar, Wet Sounds, PowerBass, Sony and dbLink.

Bob English related, “It was great to again see so many faces and reconnect with a large numbers of our dealers and friends. As in the past, dealers also spent time in the RKST retail store to see great displays and merchandising ideas.”

Dealers from all across the state of Michigan traveled to Pontiac for the Altron Show.

The Kicker RAM out front at the Altron Dealer Show

The Kicker Ram pickup was a highlight at the event. Opus Marketing is Livin’ Loud with the pickup across Michigan with Katie Carney behind the wheel. Opus Marketing was also represented at the Altron Show by Jamie White and Chuck Ottati.

Bob English (R) is ready at the wheel as Dave Goodwin, Soundwaves, gets ready to spin. Free freight for a year, Detroit Tiger tickets and more were prizes on the wheel.

The “Spin to Win” wheel promo, with a qualifying order, drew a steady stream of dealers taking the chance to win prizes and products. Spaces on the wheel offered free freight for a year, Detroit Tigers tickets, Amazon Echo Dot, a bottle of wine, vendor T-shirts, caps, 6-packs of beer and vendor bags.

Kyle Goodwin (L), Civic Music, steps up for a chance to win a prize on the wheel.

Chris Phulman (L), Top Dog Car Audio, set to take a spin for a price on the wheel with Altron’s Bob English.

Susan Newton, who spent countless organizing the show, stated, “The show was from 1-9 on Thursday which was a change this year. The Hawaiian theme with was enjoyed by all. The food bar was set up for dealers to build tacos during stops at the vendor displays.”

This young man watches items his Dad has picked for an order at the Altron Show.

“In all, we had close 50 dealers attend this year’s show. A big thank you to our dealers, vendors and staff for making this year’s show a success,” Bob English concluded.

Visit www.altronint.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

