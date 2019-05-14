Metra Electronics Shipping Dash Kits Designed for 8” Pioneer Radios

HOLLY HILL, FL (05.15.2019) – Metra Electronics is now shipping two new solutions made exclusively for Pioneer radios. Metra and Pioneer worked together to develop a total of twelve kits for select vehicles that make the new 8” Pioneer Modular Solutions Receiver (DMH-C5500NEX) both cosmetically integrated and simple to install. Two are now shipping and the additional kits for Ford, Toyota, Dodge and GM, which first debuted at CES 2019, will be available soon.

“This new receiver from Pioneer is a different size than your standard ISO Double-DIN radio. By designing a custom dash kit, Metra is offering installers a faster and easier solution,” stated Jason Anderson, VP of Product Development at Metra Electronics.

The 108-UN01 is a Universal Trim Ring designed for Pioneer’s 8” receivers, which adds a ⅜ inch border that snaps onto the Pioneer radio screen. It is designed to be a finishing touch on a custom-built installation. The 108-CH1B is designed for installation of the DMH-C5500NEXradio into 2011-2017 Jeep Wrangler models and is painted matte black. Both kits are now shipping and available from authorized Metra Dealers.

108-UN01 Product Specifications

● Universal Trim Ring for Pioneer DMH-C5500NEX 8-inch radio

● Has a ⅜ inch border trim that snaps onto the separate screen of the Pioneer radio

● Designed for the finishing touch to a custom-built installation

108-CH1B Product Specifications

● Dash kit designed specifically for the installation of the Pioneer DMH-C5500NEX 8-inch radio into 2011-2017 Jeep Wrangler models

● To make room for the 8-inch screen, a template is included to assist with dashboard modifications

● Painted matte black

Visit MetraOnline.com for up-to-date, vehicle specific information.

