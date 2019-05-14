Infotainment.com to Offer OEM Nissan Altima Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Factory Radios

OVIEDO, FL (05.15.2019) – Infotainment.com will now offer OEM Nissan Altima Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Factory radios for the 2013-2018 model years. The radios offer a 7-inch color touchscreen, SiriusXM subscription services, Bluetooth connectivity, NissanConnect APPs and Radio Data System (RDS).

As with all Infotainment.com’s OEM radio replacements and upgrades, the units will come with the company’s standard compatibility guarantee, 30-day return period, 1 year warranty exchange period and live technical support.

A refurbished Nissan Altima head unit… with upgrades for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The radios will come pre-programmed specifically to owners’ original factory vehicle specifications based upon the vehicle identification number (VIN). They also come with the most updated maps from the manufacturer.

The factory radios come fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so that vehicle operators have the ability to use voice commands via their phone to manage vehicle features.

Users of both CarPlay and Auto can use voice commands to get directions, answer phone calls, send/receive texts, change audio sources and access many of their favorite smartphone apps right on the in-vehicle touchscreen.

Visit infotainment.com for more.

