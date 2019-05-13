Introducing Velocity Distributing, Inc. – Based in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, TX (05.14.2019) – Check out this post supplied by Velocity Distributing, Inc.

Our proprietor is Gary Wermuth, the founder of WAVE Electronics, which is the largest independent home electronics distributor in the country. Wermuth sold Wave last year to Kingswood Capital Management, parent of AVAD, for an undisclosed sum.

WAVE set the home electronics world on its heels by offering value-added services to custom integrators which achieved a long list of awards to include 18 CE Pro Quest for Quality awards since its founding in 2002. WAVE has 11 in-house training facilities around the country as well as an in-house marketing department to assist dealers with promotional materials, item branding, and professional printing services



Velocity is planning to accomplish even more in the 12V market; with plans to offer technical training to smaller dealers, marketing services, social media training, SEO and website assistance, and account management aids. Training will be offered via multiple channels to include podcast and webinar formats. Podcasts will also include live training and installation instruction.



Its new website just launched with the ability to shop by brand and manage account features 24/7 from a computer or mobile device. The website also offers the ability to view live inventory, print account history, in stock notifications, and backordering on select merchandise.



Our current brands include Advent, AudioControl, Axxess, Audiovox, Boss Elite, Dyanmat, FlashLogic, Heise, iBeam, InstallBay, Kenwood/eXcelon*, Metra, Maestro, Rockford, Rosen, Shuriken, T-Spec, Scosche, Techflex, and Waylens.



We cover a five-state territory to include Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.



*eXcelon is offered in TX, AR, LA and OK with pre-approval with the proper representative.



All new dealers get free shipping until June 30th. Velocity is offering $100 off on any new dealers first order if they sign up in June.



We provide same-day shipping if orders are submitted by 4 PM and has a conveniently located will call center for local pick-ups. A fully developed self-pick area is coming in June where dealers can shop and browse all product offerings from the extensive Velocity line-up.



Left to Right: Gary Wermuth, C.E.O.; Chris Hill, C.O.O.; Shawn Simpson, Director of Sales/ Buyer; and Chris Greenfield, Director of Marketing

Gary Wermuth- C.E.O.

Chris Hill- C.O.O.

Shawn Simpson -Director of Sales/ Buyer

Chris Greenfield- Director of Marketing



Visit velocitydistributing.com for more.

