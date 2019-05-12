The End Result Show… May 15th and 16th

PITTSBURGH, PA (05.13.2019) – The End Result Show will take place on Wednesday and Thursday May 15th and 16th at the DoubleTree Hotel, Meadowlands in Washington, PA— a location that is easily accessible for dealers located in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

An impressive lineup of 12volt and Home AV brands will be on the show floor.

The two-day REVIVE—SURVIVE—THRIVE event is designed to motivate, train, and educate retailers on how to compete and sell the finest Home AV and mobile electronics on the market. The show will be packed with educational classes, product exhibits from home audio, video, and aftermarket automotive manufacturers.

The JVC Sonic rocks and highlights exceptional creativity and workmanship in the installation.

Ed Dalesandro, End Result Principal stated “It’s a critical time for Home AV and 12volt retailers. The internet competition is getting more fierce and threatens to take your (and our) business. The End Result Show will give dealers attending the tools to fight. The show is an effort to educate, entertain and introduce Home AV and 12volt dealers to the products and people that End Result represents as well as network with other dealers to exchange ideas.”

Ed Dalesandro – End Result Principal

Continuing, Dalesandro offered “We thought the seminar topics through very well. I tried to time them so that installers and sales people, as well as owner managers, would benefit from each seminar. The first seminar “How to grow your business in a Digital World” will be presented by Allison and Risa from WeConekt. Connecting with consumers, to get them into retailer’s stores, is so important for HomeAV and 12volt retailers.”

The JVC Mobile Sonic, a hot demo in the JVC booth at CES2019, will be on the show floor at the End Result Show. Steve Cote-JVC Eastern Regional Sales Manager and Adam Ortiz-National Trainer are scheduled to attend the End Result Show.

Dealer roundtables and Happy Hour are certain be ‘spirited.’

On Wednesday the End Result Show will offer dealers attending a full day featuring an open show floor to touch and feel new products plus meet staffs directly from the manufacturers. In addition, a full slate of seminars geared for sales, installation, marketing and management are on the schedule. Happy Hour on the patio, sponsored by Memphis Audio, begins at 7PM. A Casino Night to network and have fun will cap an exciting day. Lunch and dinner will be provided.

Thursday’s lineup includes presentations by Bryan Schmitt-Mobile Solutions and Ken Ward-EduCar. Schmitt’s presentation is titled “Advanced Hot Rod Interior Fabrication”. Ward will show dealers how to Simplify DSP for Performance and Profit. There is a $150. charge for Schmitt’s presentation. Ward’s presentation fee will be covered by elettromediaUSA for their dealers who attend.

Casino Night will cap a very busy day at the 2019 End Result Show.

Dalesandro concluded “This is our 17th End Result event. With the tremendous support from our Home AV and 12volt vendors, plus other business partners working with us, we feel this year’s event is shaping up to be the best. I feel dealers attending our event will certainly find it to be very rewarding. We are looking forward to seeing all at the DoubleTree.”

Click links below to view enlarged itinerary



To see all that is available to the Car Dealers at the show, click this link: https://conta.cc/2VdQkr2

To see all that is available to the Home Dealers at the show, click this link: https://conta.cc/2VhMOvM

Pre-registration to attend the event can be done online at: endresultonline.com. Note that lunch and dinner will be included to show attendees.

Stay up to date on news about the show on Facebook: facebook.com/endresultonline

