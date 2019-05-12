A&W Hosts Texas-Size Dealer Open House

DALLAS, TX (05.13.2019) – A&W Distributors hosted over 100 dealers at the company’s Harry Hines HQ on Tuesday, April 30th. The 1-Day Open House showcased over 2 dozen top 12volt brands. The Open House specials were hot… .and so were the burgers and wings cooked fresh on the grill.

Vendors showed their latest under tents along side the A&W facility in Dallas.

Maher Awad, A&W President and CEO stated “We had a strong dealer turnout to see the latest from our vendor partners who were set up under tents in the parking lot. Sales were record breaking for this time of the year”.

The A&W Open House flyer showcased an impressive lineup of exhibitors.

Brands exhibiting included HiFonics, AutoTek, Kenwood, Omega, HushMat, Stinger, SAVV, Phoenix Gold, db Drive, PAC, Rydeen, Diamond Audio, AAMP Global and Apollo Window Film.

JC Carnes with Apollo Window Film stock in the warehouse.

JC Carnes, Apollo Window Film National Sales Manager commented “We were celebrating National Window Film Day. The summer heat will spread across the U.S. in a matter of a few short weeks. Apollo is the Best Film Under the Sun. We had a strong program at the Open House and many dealers said let’s do it.”

Dave Gill, SMS, showed the db Drive BassCrate to area dealers. db Drive National Sales Manager Ernie Welch and Korina Rosa were under the db Drive tent, too.

Korina Rosa-db Drive and Dave Gill-SMS set to show the latest-the BassCrate was hot.

Welch offered “The dealer reaction for the new Bass Crate loaded enclosures has been strong across the U.S. The same was true at the A&W Open House. Our WDX amplifiers were well received also. A&W does a great job and this year is off to a very strong start.”

Mel Valadez, AAMP Global area representative, was in the house and offered “The A&W Sales Team flexed their sales muscle along side some great manufacturer reps that were part of the Open House. Overall the event was super, super strong and the AAMP brands filled order sheets.”

Alan Wojtas, Wojtas Associates (L) and JC Carnes give a big thumbs up for Apollo Window Film at the Open House.

Alan Wojtas, Wojtas Associates, worked to show dealers the latest products from HushMat and Apollo Film. “A&W has a long history of having super turnouts at their dealer shows. This Open House definitely extended that history.”

Burgers and wings hot off the grill were favorites for all.

Visit awdistributors.com for more.

