SSV Works to Exhibit During 2019 Rally on the Rocks

OXNARD, CA (05.10.2019) – It’s the second largest economic event in Moab, UT. So, it only makes sense the market leader in off-road audio systems and accessories makes its presence known.

SSV Works will be attending the 2019 Discount Tire Rally on the Rocks from May 14-18 in Moab, UT.

“Rally on the Rocks is always a blast, and we can’t wait to get over to Moab for the 2019 event,” said Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “We will be featuring our new and already incredibly popular 4-door Polaris RZR XP Turbo S equipped with our new 5-speaker Ride Command-ready audio kit. As we now offer the first true Plug & Play audio upgrade for the 2019 Polaris Ride Command system that produces the high quality audio demanded by today’s off-road enthusiast, the 2019 Rally on the Rocks is an ideal occasion to showcase our new and exciting audio kits to thousands of side by side enthusiasts.”

SSV Works recently announced the launch of Powersport 2-, 3-, and 5-speaker audio integration kits for all 2019 Ride Command-equipped Polaris RZR models, as well as all 2019 Polaris RZR models without Ride Command.

Click here to view a product video on the SSV Works YouTube page.

“We also recently launched our new new Polaris RZR kick panel pods for model years 2014 and up, including the new Turbo S,” Kaplan added. “Now available, the RZ4-F65 comes either unloaded or loaded with 6.5-inch SSV Works Powersports speakers or Kicker speakers. We know those attending The 2019 Rally on the Rocks are going to be blown away with both of these systems.”

For more information, visit www.SSVWorks.com, call 818-991-1SSV (1778), or email sales@SSVworks.com.

