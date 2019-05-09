Power Acoustik Now Shipping New Navigation 10.6” Swivel Double Din Radio

MONTEBELLO, CA (05.10.2019) – Power Acoustik is now shipping its new model PDN-1060HB GPS Navigation with a 10.6” inch Swivel LCD screen. With an all glass Capacitive touch screen and Android MHL feature, the PDN-1060HB is one of a kind.

“The navigation application experience is so much better with a bigger screen. Every application just pops out at you.” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics Inc. “The big, bright, 10.6” 1080P screen pivots and adjusts easily to accommodate almost any dashboard configuration and fits into a standard double din slot. It’s truly amazing!”

Power Acoustik PDN-1060HB

This model has a unique swivel style 10.6″ screen. The PDN-1060HB unit features on-board GPS navigation, a Hi-Res All Glass Screen with Android MHL 2-Way PhoneLink, Bluetooth 4.0 Connectivity, DVD/CD and USB Playback.

MSRP. $269.99

Additional features include:

– GPS Turn by Turn Navigation for All 50 U.S. States

– Smart Sense Panel Supports 1024×600,1080p video playback

– ISO Double Din Bracket Mount Chassis

– 7-color RGB LED Front Panel illumination

– Advanced FM/AM Tuner with RDS Display

– 10 Band 14dB Graphic EQ w/ Presets

– Subwoofer Crossover with Level Control

– Rear Camera Input with Reverse Trigger

– Forward Camera Input with Screen Select

– OEM Steering Wheel Control Compatible

Visit www.poweracoustik.com for more.

