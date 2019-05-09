Alpine Electronics is Now Shipping Powered Sound System Upgrades for Select Toyota Trucks

Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is now shipping three new powered sound systems for select Toyota trucks. The new models are the PSU-300FRN for the Toyota 4Runner (2010-Up), PSU-300TCM for the Toyota Tacoma (2016-Up), and the PSU-300TND for the Toyota Tundra (2014-Up). Each system is compatible with the truck models that do not have the optional factory amplified sound system.

The three models are direct-fit sound system upgrades that are simple-to-use and enhance the overall sound performance of the factory sound system. Each system is pre-tuned to match the respective truck, eliminating the need to make tedious adjustments to the sound system.

All models are 300-watt systems which include an 8-inch powered subwoofer and a compact 4-channel amplifier. The products are pre-assembled onto vehicle-specific brackets and come with vehicle-specific wiring harnesses for easy plug-and-play installation.

The compact size of the subwoofer allows it and the amplifier to be installed under the front passenger’s seat (or under the left rear seat for the Tacoma) for optimal sound performance and placement that won’t occupy useable space in the vehicle. The included remote bass knob provides convenient control of the bass level right from the dash.

All models are compatible with the base factory Toyota radio, an Alpine universal head unit, or other aftermarket head unit. They are available now at authorized Alpine retailers at $800 each.

