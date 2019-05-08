MTI Acoustics Appoints GEMSEN as its Canadian Distributor

COLLEGE STATION, TX (05.09.2019) – MTI Acoustics, manufacturer of handcrafted vehicle specific subwoofer enclosures has appointed GemSen Distribution a leading distributor of 12 Volt and Hi-Fi home electronics as its exclusive distributor across Canada.

“We are excited to be partnering with the GemSen team in Canada, customers will be able to offer our line of Premium subwoofer enclosures to all of the great car audio enthusiasts in Canada. This is a proud day” stated Chris Pate, Owner MTI Acoustics.

Dave Singh, National Sales Manager – Mobile Division at GemSen Distribution, added “We are thrilled to have MTI Acoustics join our family of premium brands. With the experience from their award-winning retail store, Chris and his team have identified a niche in the ever-expanding customized truck market. MTI’s products will allow our dealers to offer beautiful custom made premium subwoofer enclosures at an attractive price, saving them days of valuable labour time increasing their efficiency and profitability.

GemSen Distribution will begin to ship products in early May to dealers across Canada.



GemSen holds the Canadian distribution rights for AudioControl, Atrend, Dynaudio, Dynamat, JL AUDIO, Kicker, Morel, Boss, and Planet Audio.



For more information contact: Dave Singh daves@gemsen.com or visit www.gemsen.com

