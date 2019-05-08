MECP Accepting Submissions for Technician of the Year

ARLINGTON, VA (05.09.2019) – Applications are now open for the Mobile Electronics Certified Professional (MECP) Technician of the Year Award Sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association.

Click here to nominate a technician or to learn more.

You’re invited to apply for the MECP Tech of the Year Award, which honors the top, U.S.-based installer of in-vehicle technology products certified through the MECP program. Applicants are evaluated on their leadership, dedication to excellence, and customer satisfaction ratings. MECP experts in the automobile information technology, entertainment, navigation and safety/security systems professions are encouraged to apply. Learn more about the award and submit your entry today.

Visit mecp.com for more.

