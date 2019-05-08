Farenheit Now Shipping 7” Double Din with Android MirrorLink

MONTEBELLO, CA (05.09.2019) – Farenheit is now shipping its new model TI-702HB with a 7.0” inch LCD screen and Android MHL feature. The TI-702HB includes a wireless remote control with steering wheel mount.

“The 7” 1080P display delivers crystal clear imaging.” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics Inc. “Our new, iso standard double din head unit delivers a much bigger 7” screen versus the standard 6.2” models in the market. That extra size makes a huge difference in screen visibility. This is a really nice upgrade for any vehicle!”

Farenheit TI-702HB

This model has a Bigger 7.0″ LCD screen. The TI-702HB unit features a Hi-Res 1080p playback with Android MHL 2-Way PhoneLink, Bluetooth 4.0 Connectivity, DVD/CD and USB Playback.

MSRP. $123.99

Additional Features Include:

– ISO Double Din Chassis w/ Mounting Sleeve

– HD 7.0” 1024×600,1080p Video Playback

– Android Phonelink Mobile Device Integration

– 7-color RGB LED Front Panel illumination

– Bluetooth 4.0 Phone Calling + A2DP Audio Streaming

– Smart App Remote Control Download from App Stores

– 10 Band 14dB Graphic EQ w/ Presets & Variable Subwoofer

– Wireless Remote Control w/ Steering wheel Strap Mount

– Rear Camera Input with Reverse Trigger

– OEM Steering Wheel Control Compatible

Visit www.farenheitusa.com for more.

