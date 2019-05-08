Farenheit Now Shipping 7” Double Din with Android MirrorLink

MONTEBELLO, CA (05.09.2019) – Farenheit is now shipping its new model TI-702HB with a 7.0” inch LCD screen and Android MHL feature. The TI-702HB includes a wireless remote control with steering wheel mount.
“The 7” 1080P display delivers crystal clear imaging.” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics Inc. “Our new, iso standard double din head unit delivers a much bigger 7” screen versus the standard 6.2” models in the market. That extra size makes a huge difference in screen visibility. This is a really nice upgrade for any vehicle!”
Farenheit TI-702HB
This model has a Bigger 7.0″ LCD screen. The TI-702HB unit features a Hi-Res 1080p playback with Android MHL 2-Way PhoneLink, Bluetooth 4.0 Connectivity, DVD/CD and USB Playback.
MSRP. $123.99
Additional Features Include:
– ISO Double Din Chassis w/ Mounting Sleeve
– HD 7.0” 1024×600,1080p Video Playback
– Android Phonelink Mobile Device Integration
– 7-color RGB LED Front Panel illumination
– Bluetooth 4.0 Phone Calling + A2DP Audio Streaming
– Smart App Remote Control Download from App Stores
– 10 Band 14dB Graphic EQ w/ Presets & Variable Subwoofer
– Wireless Remote Control w/ Steering wheel Strap Mount
– Rear Camera Input with Reverse Trigger
– OEM Steering Wheel Control Compatible
Visit www.farenheitusa.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.