Team ARC Audio Celebrates a 1st Place Showing

Modesto CA – 05/07/2019 –

The ARC Audio Sound Quality Competition Team made an appearance at the SQOLOGY Aggieland VII SQ Invitational Sound Quality Tournament hosted at Mobile Toys Inc. on April 27th and 28th in College Station, TX. The highlight of the event for the ARC team was a first-place showing by Team Captain Brian Mitchell and his 2014 Cadillac ELR Coupe in the Top 30 Money Round.

The Top 30 match pitted Autosound competitors from Mexico and the United States in an open class, single seat competition where four judges evaluated the performance of the sound system. The winner was the competitor with the highest combined score.

Brian and his 2014 ELR also placed first in:



MECA:

Master Class

Extreme Install

RTA

SQ2+



IASCA:

Expert 1 SQ

Expert 1 Install

Brian Mitchell

Brian drove his Caddy 1805 miles each way to attend the event and work with fellow ARC Audio competitors. The ELR is equipped with three ARC Audio Signature Edition Amplifiers, a three-way front stage that uses the newly released RS Series speakers and ARC Series subwoofers that are controlled by one of the new PS8-PRO Digital Signal Processors. A NAV-TV M650-GM integration module provides a signal from the factory source unit. The sound system is wired with Stinger interconnects, power cable and speaker wire and dampened with Dynamat sound deadening materials. Accessories include a K40 Radar Detector and Laser defense system, a Rydeen 360-degree camera system and a BlackVue dashcam.

ARC Audio uses their Autosound Competition Team as a testing ground for amplifier, speaker, subwoofer and signal processor development and evaluation. The “Compete on Sunday, sell on Monday” philosophy made popular by NASCAR and its teams punctuates the efforts the product development team at ARC Audio puts into designing mobile audio products that offer reference-level sound quality and amazing value.

This was the first event for the ELR since winning the prestigious Triple Crown at IASCA World Finals in 2018. Brian plans on making the drive to New Cumberland just outside of Pittsburg to compete at the Steel Valley Regionals VIII on July 27 th and 28 th , 2019. If you are in the area, be sure to drop by The Harv at Mountaineer Casino, Race Track and Resort for a listen. For more information about ARC Audio products, visit your local authorized ARC Audio retailer, on the web at arcaudio.com or call 209-543-8706.

