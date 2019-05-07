The 7th Annual PNWCEE Rated the Best Yet

SEATTLE, WA (05.08.2019) – “The PNWCEE Mobile Electronics Expo in Seattle, WA wrapped Friday, Aril 26th. From the standing room only Wednesday evening launch with Educar’s ‘The Business of DSP’ and followed by two full days of factory trainings, plus Ken Ward’s Tuning DSP and OEM Integration classes, attendees enjoyed and gathered a wide range of shared knowledge” the Expo committee offered.

Ken Ward’s EduCar ‘The Business of DSP’ was standing room only.

Expo Committee and Organizers Mark Giovannetti, Dan McMillan & Dale Naeseth indicated that with the help of participating Representative Firms, Distributors and Manufacturers this year’s event was the most highly attended ever! They would like to thank everyone who worked and contributed to make the 7th Annual PNWCEE a huge success.

Dealers came early on Day-1 to pickup their badges.

Dale Naeseth, N&S Marketing and Sales, stated “So much appreciation goes out to the participating manufacturers, the Northwest rep community and most of all to the really great group of Pacific Northwest dealers who attended this year’s event.”

Kenwood’s Seth Halstead presented 4 very well attended training sessions.

Participating Manufacturer Representative Firms included Pacific Rim Marketing (PRM), In Phase Marketing, N & S Marketing, Falcon Marketing, Oliver Marketing, J & S Marketing, Big Bear Marketing & Advanced Marketing. Participating Distributors were Custom Plus Distributing & AM Merchandising.

The new Kicker demo truck was ‘LivinLoud’ outside.

Participating Manufacturers and Vendors included AAMP, ACCELE, ALPINE, AUDIOCONTROL, AUDIO TO GO, AUDISON, CERWIN VEGA, CODE ALARM, COMPUSTAR, CRUX, DIAMOND AUDIO, DIRECTED, DYNAMAT, ESCORT, FOCAL, iDATALINK, INFINITY, JBL, JL AUDIO, JVC, KENWOOD, KICKER, MEMPHIS, METRA, MOREL NAV-TV, PIONEER, RADENSO, ROCKFORD FOSGATE, SNAP FINANCE, SONY, VOXX, WAVETEC, WAYLENS & WETSOUNDS.

RaceSport, with Ceasar Olaes, showed dealers a wide selection of the company’s products.

Hamza Khalid, CRUX Marketing Manager, related to 12voltnews.com “CRUX had a very productive time at the PNWCEE in Seattle. It was great to see all the different dealers, distributors and expediters in person. We had several dealers praise our customer service department for handing their needs. It was also terrific to share knowledge to all dealers about our complete product line. We would like to thank Mark Giovannetti, and the committee, for hosting us as this was our very first Expo in Seattle. They made it all very easy for us. CRUX Interfacing Solutions will be excited to attend the 2020 PNWCEE event.”

Instrument Sales and Service, with Michael LeClaire (R) and Jorge Fornos showed dealers Cadillac replacement radios.

Ron Freeman, Instrument Sales and Service CEO, stated “We showcased a new business and profit opportunity for 12volt retailers. The radios in many late model Cadillacs are failing as the screens are delaminating. We have a program to supply replacement radios. Showing dealers this opportunity in Seattle was very good for our company.”

See Instagram #12vnn_pnwcee19 to check out much more from Seattle.

John Myers, from Kicker, was on site Livin Loud with a new Kicker demo truck, worked the booth and conducted training sessions. “At the Expo Kicker covered a lot of bases with dealers in the Northwest. It was a very productive event for us.”

The Committee went on to say “We have already had a post event meeting and discussed ways to improve upon the experience in 2020. At the end of the day, it’s about generating excitement and sharing knowledge to keep all relevant in the Mobile Electronics industry! We will announce the 2020 dates and venue soon.”

Visit pnwcee.com for more.

