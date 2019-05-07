SSV Works Shipping New Polaris RZR Kick Panel Pods

OXNARD, CA (05.08.2019) – SSV Works has launched of the new Polaris RZR kick panel pods for model years 2014 and up, including the new Turbo S. Now available, the RZ4-F65 comes available either unloaded or loaded with 6.5-inch SSV Works Powersports speakers or Kicker speakers.

“Our customers asked for these, and we delivered by introducing a product that can be installed in just minutes,” explained Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “Included in all RZR kits and utilizing new and superior technologies, including 3D modeling, we have fully optimized the space around the pod, allowing it to fit perfectly every time. The UV stable and all weather durable RZ4-F65 kick panel pods ensure that you never have to worry about the environment you ride in.”

The SSV Works RZ4-F65 is optimized for sound quality, is weather-proof and resistant to extreme environmental conditions, and designed for quick and seamless integration using factory mounting locations. The kit includes:

• Plug and play connectivity with optional wiring harness

• Weather-proof molded grommet and integrated speaker terminals

• Stainless steel hardware

• Starting at $179.95

The RZ4-F65 comes available unloaded so that you can incorporate your own 6.5-inch speakers for a custom install, or available pre-loaded with SSV Works Powersports speakers or Kicker speakers.

