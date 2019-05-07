End Result Rep Firm to Host Dealer Event in 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA (05.08.2019) – The End Result Show will take place on Wednesday and Thursday May 15th and 16th at the DoubleTree Hotel, Meadowlands in Washington, PA— a location that is easily accessible for dealers located in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

The two-day Revive—Survive—Thrive event is designed to motivate, train, and educate retailers on how to compete and sell the finest home audio and mobile electronics on the market. The show will be packed with educational classes, product exhibits from home audio, video, and aftermarket automotive manufacturers. A fun and social Casino night, with open bar, will cap the day Wednesday.

Ed Dalesandro – End Result Principal

Ed Dalesandro, Principal of End Result, said, “The Spring selling season is here and we are excited to motivate dealers and arm them with important tools that will help them to succeed in 2019. Classes and seminars dedicated to addressing marketing, management, sales, and home and mobile installations are featured. For dealers who didn’t attend CES, it’s the ideal time for them to preview the new product introductions.”

Mark Blanton, owner of Audio Sensations

Mark Blanton, owner of Audio Sensations based in Cincinnati, will outline his successful strategy of closing higher ticket and profitable sales. Mark’s enthusiasm and technique for product demonstration will be something dealers can take to their stores and start using the next day. Audio Sensations is celebrating 15 years in business.

Dalesandro related to 12voltnews.com “This is our 17th End Result event. With the tremendous support from our home and 12volt vendors, plus other business partners working with us, we feel this year’s event is shaping up to be the best. I feel dealers attending our event will certainly find it to be very rewarding. We are looking forward to seeing all at the DoubleTree.

Pre-registration to attend the event can be done online at: endresultonline.com. Note that lunch and dinner will be included to show attendees.

Stay up to date on news about the show on Facebook: facebook.com/endresultonline

