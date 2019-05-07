CRUX releases a Front & Rear + 1 Video Camera Integration Interface with A/V Input for Select Toyota Vehicles with Entune Radios.

Compatible models include:
|Compatible models include:
TOYOTA
2015 – 2019 Highlander / Hybrid
2012 – 2017 Sequoia
2015 – 2017 Sienna
2016 – 2018 Tacoma
2016 – 2018 Tundra
The CRUX VRFTY-71E is a Front & Rear + 1 Video Camera Integration Interface with A/V Input for Select Toyota Vehicles with Entune Radios.
Key Features:
- Adds front and rear view camera inputs, plus 1 extra video input.
- Adds an additional audio/video input.
- Uses the steering wheel control buttons to toggle between the sources.
- Retains factory backup camera if present.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.