BOSS Audio Systems Adds to Marine Line

OXNARD, Calif., May 6, 2019 – BOSS Audio Systems (www.bossaudio.com), a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is proud to announce two new additions to its acclaimed marine line.

With an MSRP of $79.99, the affordable MCK400WB.6 package includes the MR400UAB single-DIN marine-rated head unit, a pair of 6.5-inch MR6W weather proof speakers, and the MRANT10 dipole hideaway marine antenna. The 4-inch, 2-way, 400 Watt (RMS; per pair) fully marinized MRWT40RGB waketower speakers have an MSRP of $144.99 (per pair). Both are now shipping.

“We’ve made it easy to either add a completely new system to your boat, or retrofit your current system with the MCK400WB.6 all-in-one package,” explained Doug Kern, BOSS Audio Systems VP of Sales and Marketing. “The weather proof 50 Watt x 4 Max Power head unit is an ideal choice for maritime use, including hands free Bluetooth® operation, making it compatible with smartphones and MP3 players, as well as additional audio streaming from apps such as Spotify/Pandora.”

The single-DIN, 50 Watts (Max) x 4 power, MECH-LESS multimedia player head unit also includes built-in pre-set EQ, USB and Aux inputs, front and rear pre-amp outputs, wireless remote, and USB charging.

The included pair of full range MR6W marine speakers combine 90/180 Watts (RMS/MAX) power handling, utilizing a poly carbon cone and rubber surrounds.

“We’ve integrated high-tech, state-of-the-art waterproofing materials plus special UV coatings for plastic surfaces, coated circuit boards, and connections to protect the MRWT40RGB against the harsh outdoor elements and resist corrosion from both salt and fresh water,” added Kern. “With a combined 400 Watts of power and the sound quality and durability BOSS Audio Systems is known for, the MRWT40RGB is the ideal choice whether you’re relaxing out on the lake, or going full throttle out on the ocean.”

The MRWT40RGB also includes RGB LED illumination, allowing you to select one of 20 different available color options that suits your taste…which really makes it stand out at night.

Additional features and specifications of the MRWT40RGB include:

 Frequency Response: 130 Hz to 20 kHz

 Sensitivity: 94dB

 Polypropylene woofer cone; rubber surround

 Impedance: 4 Ohms

 Dimensions: 7.1in. x 5.4in. x 7.1in.

 Weight: 5.8 lbs.

 Mounting clip: 1.5in. to 2in.

 Sold in pairs

 Warranty: One year

BOSS Audio Systems offers an extensive warranty when purchased through its authorized online partners.

For more information, please visit www.bossaudio.com.

