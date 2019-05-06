XS Power announces the new 90amp IntelliSUPPLY (PSC90).

Knoxville, TN – XS Power, a world leader in performance power solutions announces the new 90amp IntelliSUPPLY (PSC90).

The new PSC90 is an addition to the already popular XS Power IntelliSUPPLY line, which currently includes the

PSC15(15amp), PSC30(30amp), and PSC60(60amp). XS Power will be shipping out the new PSC90 starting early May.

XS Power’s InetlliSUPPLY is an advanced power supply unit and battery charger designed specifically for high performance lead-acid batteries. This 90amp power supply/charger uses MOSFET rectifier technology with an advanced microprocessor control board to create a battery charger and power supply that can rapidly and safely recharge 12V, 14V, and 16V flooded, maintenance free, deep cycle, gel-cell, and AGM batteries in several sizes. The PSC90 also comes with a remote and digital display for easy use and monitoring.

Brady Basner, Sales Manager of XS Power noted, “The IntelliSUPPLY lineup has become very popular. Audio competitors, race teams, car builders, and even OEMs started placing orders as soon as we introduced the line. Our customers started asking for a larger amperage option, so as usual we listened and answered their requests.”

XS Power is a manufacturer and distributor of high-performance batteries, chargers, capacitors, cable and accessories with locations in Knoxville, Tennessee and Sparks, Nevada. They offer AGM lead acid, lithium, and custom-made power solutions, as well as a complementary line of accessories. Please visit their website at www.4xspower.com or call 1-888-4XSPOWER for more information.

You can find the new PSC90 at your local dealer today!

Share this:

Tweet

