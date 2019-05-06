4th Annual DEI Cruise-In Co-sponsored by the City of Avon Lake, Scheduled for Saturday, June 15

Avon Lake, Ohio (May 6, 2019) – DEI and the City of Avon Lake are excited to announce the 4th Annual DEI Cruise-in. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will be held again at Weiss Baseball Fields located at 33401 Webber Road, across the road from DEI headquarters.

Free to the public, this fun-filled early evening event will feature a large array of custom cars, trucks and motorcycles, vintage First Responder and military vehicles, race cars and the Bernie Moreno Exotic and Luxury vehicle row. There will be lots of food trucks, concession stand, and fun activities for kids of all ages including face painting.

Throughout the evening there will be door prizes and giveaways, and a 50/50 raffle and event tee shirt sales are planned to benefit Valor Home of Lorain County, a transitional housing program for homeless male veterans that serves 100,000 people each year.

Event organizer, Steve Garrett, says, “What began a few years’ back as a cruise-in on the grounds of our headquarters has grown exponentially. We started this event to showcase our work in the automotive aftermarket while giving back to the community with a local fundraiser. Once our local community leaders became involved and suggested the larger more expansive Weiss Baseball Fields, we knew that this event would take off. We really enjoy how everyone lines up for the Cruise-in and there is something exciting and new each year. We are so glad to be a part of this community-wide effort to support Valor Home of Lorain County and the incredible work they do.”

Music is being provided throughout the event by Cruisin’ with FLP DJ. There will be many great food options at the site’s concession stand, food trucks, and delicious Jones Bones BBQ and Kountry Krunchin’s Popcorn. Admission and parking is free.

Special thanks to all sponsors and vendors that have signed up to participate or donated funds and resources including: Lokar Performance Products, Holley Performance Products, Avon Dance & Martial Arts, ColorStreet by Jen Bowens, Bill Jackson Roofing and DF Kustoms.

For more information about DEI’s Cruise-In event,call 800-264-9472, or visit DEI’s Cruise-in Facebook page for up to the minute details in the event of rain. The planned rain date is Sunday, June 16 from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet

