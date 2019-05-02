Power Acoustik Now Shipping New 10.6” Swivel Double Din Radio

MONTEBELLO, CA (05.03.2019) – Power Acoustik is now shipping its new model PD-1060HB with a 10.6” inch Swivel LCD screen. With an all-glass Capacitive touch screen and Android MHL feature, the PD-1060HB is one of a kind.

“Everyone loves a bigger screen. The problem has always been the space and layout of the dashboard.,” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics Inc. “Our new head unit makes it simple. It fits in a double DIN slot and the big, bright, 10.6” 1080P screen pivots and adjusts easily to accommodate almost any dashboard configuration. Amazing!”

Power Acoustik PD-1060HB

This model has a unique swivel style 10.6″ screen. The PD-1060HB unit features a Hi-Res All Glass Screen with Android MHL 2-Way PhoneLink, Bluetooth 4.0 Connectivity, DVD/CD and USB Playback.

MSRP. $209.99

Additional features include:

Smart Sense Panel Supports 1024×600,1080p playback Video

ISO Double Din Bracket Mount Chassis

7-color RGB LED Front Panel illumination

Advanced FM/AM Tuner with RDS Display

10 Band 14dB Graphic EQ w/ Presets

Subwoofer Crossover with Level Control

Rear Camera Input with Reverse Trigger

Forward Camera Input with Screen Select

OEM Steering Wheel Control Compatible

Wireless Remote Control

Visit poweracoustik.com for more.

