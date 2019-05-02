Destination Polaris Banks on SSV Works; Episode Airs May 5 on FOX Sports

OXNARD, CA (05.03.2019) – It’s about the journey AND the destination.

SSV Works has partnered with industry leaders to create the latest “Project X” build for FOX Sports Network’s upcoming Destination Polaris episode, airing Sunday, May 5.

“Destination Polaris will be featuring a standard 2019 RZR Turbo S 4-seat that we revamped into an overland machine,” explained Trevor Kaplan, SSV Works CEO. “Our full 5-speaker Polaris RZR Ride Command ready kit was a natural choice for this build.”

Destination Polaris’ “Project X” joins industry leaders to take a standard Polaris machine and transform it into the ultimate off-road vehicle. From Rock Crawlers to Mud Machines, “Project X” is the most unique segment in off-road television today.

For the “Project X” build, SSV Works’ full 5-speaker Polaris RZR Ride Command ready kit includes:

• (2) 6.5in. kick panel pods

• (2) 6.5in. cage mount pods

• 10in. glove box subwoofer

• Direct-fit amplifier tray

• Plug-&-play wiring and cables

SSV Works partnered with Factory UTV (skidplate), Proline Wraps, Assault Industries (mirrors, steering wheel, gear shift handle, gas cap), Heretic Studios (lighting), PRP (seats), XD wheels, HMF (exhaust), Buggy Whip, ITP (tires), and SDR Motorsports (cage, doors, and spare tire carrier).

“This was a very cool and very exciting project for SSV Works,” Kaplan added. “Working with all these other top industry companies to create the Project X vehicle was a trip, and we can’t wait to see the episode air on Sunday.”

See above or click here to view the episode’s trailer on YouTube.



For more information, visit www.SSVWorks.com, call 818-991-1SSV (1778), or email sales@SSVworks.com.

