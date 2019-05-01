Modern Media Geeks Welcomes JVC Mobile Entertainment as Newest Partner

ST. MARYS, GA (05.02.2019) – Modern Media Geeks has entered into a service agreement with JVC Mobile Entertainment, the car audio division of JVCKENWOOD’s JVC subsidiary. Under the agreement, Modern Media Geeks will curate and create high-value content for the brand’s social media pages as well as provide insight with the goal of transitioning viewers into buyers.

Modern Media Geeks, an Accredited Google Partner, is a strong team of 5 (Jon Dewar – Founder, Whitney Dewar – Google Specialist, Eric Carter – Marketing Manager, Jaedon Mallory – Social Media Agent and Phil Baratt – Graphic Artist & Illustrator) specializing in Internet Marketing and Social Media for businesses of all sizes.

JVC Mobile Entertainment caters to budget-minded, tech-savvy, enthusiastic music lovers who live on their portable devices and share their entertainment experiences with friends. The brand recently introduced new multimedia receivers that let users connect their music to them wirelessly, using Apple CarPlay for iPhone or Android Auto for Android-powered smartphones. Modern Media Geeks will highlight the features of these units, as well as the brand’s new motorsports product line, in focused campaigns throughout the spring and summer.

“JVC car audio owners are some of the most brand-loyal consumers in the industry,” said Ron Trout, director of sales for the Car Electronics sector. “They are tied to their devices and use social media to stay connected. Working with Modern Media Geeks gives us more power to keep them in the loop on the car audio products that match their lifestyle.”

“We’re very excited to be part of the JVC family,” said Jon Dewar. “Social Media consistently proves to be an effective way to communicate with consumers, would be consumers, dealers and reps. Both myself and my team are confident we can help raise overall awareness of the JVC Mobile brand and all that they have to offer.”

JVC Kenwood Corporation is a Japanese multinational electronics company headquartered in Yokohama Japan. It was formed from the merger of Victor Company of Japan Ltd and Kenwood Corporation on October 1 2008. Contact information: www.jvc.com 2201 East Dominguez Street Long Beach CA 90810 (310) 639-9000

Modern Media Geeks is an Accredited Google Partner, Local Search and Social Media Expert. For more information visit modernmediageeks.com or contact Jon Dewar at jon@modernmediageeks.com (904)717-0000.

