DAS Opens New Warehouse Specific to 12-Volt Products

PALMYRA, PA (05.02.2019) – DAS Companies, Inc has announced the opening of a new and exclusive 12-volt warehouse located in Elizabethtown, PA.

This new warehouse, dedicated exclusively to 12-volt product and accessories, will be 100% operational May 1, 2019. This logistic improvement has also enabled the DAS Consumer Electronics sales team to move into new sales offices. The move allows the sales team to conveniently access all of its products more quickly and efficiently.

“Our expectations to improve many logistic efficiencies to better serve our customers which has everyone very excited,” said Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “We’ve talked about major growth plans for the 12-volt industry in 2019 and this is clearly one of them,” add Berfield.

“Modeled after the success of the Petersburg, Virginia warehouse, new logistic processes will ultimately be used to improve all our warehouse operations,” said Marty Moore, Director of Operations, DAS Companies, Inc.

Visit www.DASinc.com for more.

