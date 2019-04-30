Volunteer Audio at the 2nd Annual Windrock Shindig

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN (05.01.2019) – The hills and trails at Windrock Park Hollow, just outside Oliver Springs TN, came alive for the 2nd Annual Windrock Shindig April 25th-27th.

Volunteer Audio, located in Oliver Springs, is a strong retailer in the off-road category and had a major presence at the event. Key 12volt vendor partners SSVWorks and Harman/JBL were in the booth and on trails at the event.

Volunteer Audio’s Jay Bradshaw (L) and SSVWorks Nathanial Bronson pictured with the retailer’s 2017 RZR loaded with SSVWorks and Kicker gear.

Owner Jay Bradshaw related to 12voltnews.com “This was our second year to have a booth at the Windrock Shindig and it was terrific. Our booth location was great and our 30’ x 80’ set up was perfect. Products were set up under the tent. Two sidexsides added to the excitement all around our booth. Our shops 2017 RZR, loaded with SSVWorks and Kicker, rocked. Also Jeremy Brenner’s Yamaha YZR, loaded with JBL and Infinity, drew a lot attention.”

The Volunteer Audio setup at the Windrock Shindig.

Nathanial Bronson, who handles the East Coast for SSVWorks, flew in from the company’s Oxnard CA HQ for the event. Bradshaw stated “Nathanial took the redeye from the west coast and was in our booth the next morning. For the 3 days of the Shindig he spent almost all of his time helping us with all the on-site installations. He absolutely worked his butt off!”

The Volunteer Audio setup at the Windrock Shindig.

Will Cherry, SSVWorks Sales Director, relayed “The Windrock Shindig was a great success for SSVWorks and we are very grateful to be a part of it. A big thanks to Volunteer Audio for their hospitality and support.”

Volunteer Audio was recently appointed a SSVWorks distributor and the timing worked out very well to be on site at the Windrock Shindig.

Nathanial Bronson is seated hard at work with Jeremy Brenner making a point.

Harman’s Jeremy Brenner arrived in Oliver Springs pulling a trailer with his Yamaha YXZ on board. Brenner offered “I built the Yamaha YXZ for the Harman booth at CES 2017. I am an off-road enthusiast and the trip to the Windrock Shindig was work with some fun too. The YXZ has our UB4100 bar with 10” club marine subwoofer powered by our brand new Apex PA1502 powersports amplifier.”

Nathanial Bronson is seated hard at work with Jeremy Brenner making a point.

Concluding, Bradshaw stated “The Windrock Shindig was great in all ways. We did 12 onsite installations with an ticket of $850. in Addition there we take with items sold. The raffle, for an Infinity SoundBar, had hundreds of entries and we have shipped the raffle prize to the winner who came in from Georgia. We certainly say a huge thank you to Jeremy and Nathanial, their companies and our staff for contributing so greatly to the tremendous success at the 2019 Windrock Shindig.

Nathanial Bronson is seated hard at work with Jeremy Brenner making a point.

Samantha Collins, who handled the marketing for the Windrock Shindig, reported the crowd approached 5000. A summer event is in the planning stages.

Visit volunteeraudio.com and windrockshindig.com for more.

Share this:

Tweet

