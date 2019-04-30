DURAmini Flush Kits Available Now from Vision X

AUBURN, WA (05.01.2019) – The Duralux Mini Flush Kit is our powerful answer to a small fog/reverse light. The sleek and compact 2.75” housing coupled with 8 CREE LEDs pushes 4,200 lumens per kit, making it one of the brightest lights in it’s class.

Our newly designed flush mounting brackets fit perfectly into any aftermarket bumper that is fitted with 3” Square light pocket. Don’t have pre-cut pockets? No problem, we provide a template for easy cutting and installation.

Choose between the Dura M4M which uses mixed optics to produce a forward facing driving beam or the Dura M460 that produces a flood beam that is ideal for reverse/scene lighting.

Features:

Designed to fit common 3″ square pocket

Forward facing driving beam & reverse / scene flood beam options

Adjustable aiming

IP68/69K watertight housing

Includes wiring harness with lighted rocker switch

Includes cutout template

Limited lifetime warranty

Visit visionxusa.com for more.

