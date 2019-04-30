DOW Electronics Hires New 12Volt Account Manager

TAMPA, FL (05.01.2019) – DOW Electronics has announced that Josh Inthasoroth has joined the company to support and grow the 12Volt channel. Inthasoroth brings retail sales, installation, and business management experience that relates well to the customers he will support.

In his new role as 12Volt Account Manager, Inthasoroth will be supporting DOW’s customers in Alabama and Tennessee. He has years of experience installing 12Volt products, reaching the level of MECP Master Certified. Prior to joining DOW, Inthasoroth owned and operated his own business installing GPS units on passenger vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles, semi-trucks, machinery, and others. The experience and knowledge that Inthasoroth has accumulated are directly applicable to the support he will provide to DOW’s 12Volt customers.

Josh Inthasoroth

“I am very excited to be joining DOW, a company that’s well known in the industry,” expressed Inthasoroth. “It’s great to be on the distributor side, providing support to owners and installers so they can continue to improve and grow their businesses.”

“We’re very excited to have Josh on the team,” added strategic sales manager Mike Hurwitz. “The experience and excitement that he brings should translate well to the level of service our customers have come to expect.”

“Josh is a great fit for our team, bringing installation and retail experience that will benefit our customers,” stated Drew Fischer, director of sales.

To learn more about DOW Electronics, visit www.DOWElectronics.com or call 1.800.627.2900

