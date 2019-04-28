Proline Car Stereo Played to Tens Upon Tens of Thousands at the New York Auto Show

NEW YORK CITY, NY (04.29.2019) –Proline Car Stereo was on the floor of the 2019 New York International Auto Show with 2 booths…in the main show area and in the DUB Show Tour at the Javits Convention Center in New York City April 19th -28th. The Javits Convention Center covers 4 floors totaling 950,000 square feet of show space. Over 1000 cars and trucks were on display and the total attendance for the 10-Day run topped 1,000,000. The Proline booth in The DUB Show Tour booth was only for that event’s run.

The Proline booth in at the New York Auto Show saw heavy traffic throughout the 10-Day event run.

The hugely popular DUB Show Tour travels across the U.S. with stops in major cities. New York City is a key stop on the tour where the DUB Show is part of the NewYork International Auto Show.The New York Auto Show draws more than a million attendees during its 10-Day run. For three of those days the DUB Show is an extra special attraction.

Proline’s Will Sullivan stated “This show is incredible. We are giving aways so many items from our 12volt vendors. Kicker T-shirts, JL Audio cozies, Proline lanyards and backpacks, Pioneer hats, Alpine bottle openers, Rockford Fosgate key chains, Viper pens, JVC USB’s and Proline T-shirts. When people look at those items later they will certainly remember being in the Proline booth at the 2019 New York Auto Show and they will know where they can get gear for their rides.”

The Proline booth in during the DUB Tour Stop also saw very heavy traffic during its run.

At the New York Auto Show the Proline Car Stereo team members showed consumers and enthusiasts the breadth of products 12volt retailers have to offer. Connected car, music, video, collision avoidance, lighting, restyling with wraps and so much more.

Morris Hartman, Big Daddy’s offered, “Proline’s presence at the New York Auto Show provided so much exposure for consumers to realize so many things they can do to upgrade their vehicles.”

The crowd in the DUB Tour Stop area was amazing.

Continuing Hartman stated “Big Daddy’s Joe Santaniello and I were on site presenting the Kenwood line in the Proline booth. The interest was incredible for all the new Kenwood products…connected car wireless Car Play and Android Auto plus wireless mirroring really grabbed attention.”

Matt Gonzalez and Trent Partners team members, Jeff Shultz with Pioneer, Dave from Focus Marketing and Kelly McDaniel from Kenwood were on site presenting their brands to members of the huge crowd as well.

Hat’s off to Proline and their staff, along with their vendor partners, who worked so hard to showcase 12volt industry products to members of the huge crowd that attended the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Visit prolinenyc.com for more.

