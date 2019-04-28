Directed Exhibited at Jeep Beach in Daytona Beach

VISTA, CA (04.29.2019) – Directed participated in Jeep Beach Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28. Jeep Beach is one of the nation’s largest events held for Jeep enthusiasts.

Jeep Beach, held annually since 2012, attracts thousands of attendees and hundreds of vendors to The Daytona International Speedway for a week full of events targeted at Jeep owners. Directed demonstrated and installed its award winning products in partnership with Soundcrafters, a long time Directed dealer based in South Daytona. The Directed team demonstrated D4, its breakthrough remote start and security system in a Jeep Cherokee.

The Directed booth set up in the SoundCrafters area.

The company also showed a Polaris Slingshot loaded with the latest Viper Powersports systems. The Viper Powersports VPS450 GPS allows Powersports owners to monitor and locate their ride and features unique remote starter kill capability. The Viper 3121V Security system brings 30 years of Viper automotive security knowledge into a Powersports-friendly package featuring water-resistant remotes and siren.



Jeep Beach 2019 was huge and covered several venues. This image shows the SoundCrafters area in the foreground.

According to Armando Parra, Director of Sales, “Jeep Beach is the perfect opportunity for Directed to interact with the Jeep and Powersports community and show our newest, purpose-designed DS4 Remote Start and Security Systems and Powersports products.”



Directed showcased its DS4 and Powersports solutions for Jeep vehicles in Section H-16 of the vendor area of the show. Both Directed and Soundcrafters had staff available to answer questions and demonstrate the latest Directed DS4 and Powersports products.

Visit directed.com and jeepbeach.com for more.

