The 7th Annual Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo…Day 1

SEATTLE, WA (04.26.2019) – The 2019 PNWCEE got off to a very fast start. Throughout the day Wednesday, April 24th, set up took place at the Seattle Hilton Doubletree.

Wednesday evening Ken Ward, from EduCar, got the PNWCEE 2019 started with a Keynote presentation “Making DSP a Business”. The presentation was designed for shop owners, salespeople, technicians and anyone who felt they had not cracked the DSP code to make more money. The audience of over 100 learned the benefits of each DSP feature. A discussion of DSP followed.

The 7th Annual Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo was organized by a farsighted group of independent manufacturer representatives in the Great Northwest. Pacific Rim Marketing, In Phase Marketing and N&S Marketing and Sales are the rep firms driving the PNWCEE. This year’s event was 12volt only which provided considerably more exhibit space for vendors.

The $14,000 Thesis Amplifier from Audison was unveiled.

This year, Custom Plus Distributing joined the group presenting the PNWCEE. Brands CPD distributes on the Expo floor included Rockford Fosgate, SONY, Escort / Cobra, JVC, Audiovox, Code Alarm, BOYO, Brandmotion, RaceSport, SiriusXM, HushMat, ADS / Maestro, Scosche, Boss Audio, Accele, Rosen and Prestige.

The new Kicker demo truck was Livin’ Loud outside as Thursday began. John Myers drove this new baby up from LA.

Donnie Montgomery, CPD Director of Sales – 12volt, relayed ot 12voltnews.com, “We arranged for factory demo vehicles including a fully-loaded Polaris RZR and a Harley Bagger bike at the Expo. Also, CPD presented a great offer for orders placed at the show. A FREE pair of Oakley sunglasses with a $1,500 order. For a $2,500 order at the show, a dealer could get a pair of Oakley sunglasses free plus a $100 VISA gift card.”

Ryan Christie (L), N&S Marketing is pictured with Fred Isensee and Shawn Spedding (R) from Harman/JBL Infinity. Fred said “Dealers are excited to experience the new Tower X speakers, the Kappa FlagShip Marine source unit with integrated LED controls and the Kappa marine speakers. The attendance the first day was strong and the response to our products very positive.”

Dale Naeseth, N&S Marketing and Sales, related, “Soon after the doors on Day1 everything was in full swing. The show floor was busy and the training sessions were standing room only. We have dealers from as far away as Idaho and Alaska. Key vendors we represent on the show floor included Kenwood, Kicker, Harman, Directed and Dynamat. Rob Sutton from Kenwood, along with National Trainer Seth Halstead were in the house. Also, John Myers from Kicker drove in with a new Kicker demo truck and conducted training sessions. Shawn Spedding traveled from Kansas City to show JBL and Infinity brands with a big assist from Fred Isensee. Directed and Dynamat also had a strong presence on the Expo floor.”

The regional event includes the trade show featuring top 12volt vendors in a one-on-one setting that provides real world education and practical business development plus networking for all attending. A free lunch and raffles add to the event on the 15,000+ square-foot DoubleTree show floor.

Chris Truman with the Harley Bagger loaded with Rockford Fosgate that CPD brought to the show.

Mark Giovannetti offered “Lunch this year was fantastic. The Doubletree really stepped up this year with a delicious Italian buffet that all said was delicious. In past years the sandwiches were good but nothing compared to the Italian buffet on Day 1.”

The Diamond Audio bike showcased the hot motorcycle category.

The Rockford Fosgate RZR that CPD brought to the show was loaded!

Continuing, Giovannetti stated, “The response from dealers for the first 6 PNWCEE events was very positive. This year is shaping up to be even better. This industry-only event is free for all dealers, integrators and their employees to attend. Additionally, there is no charge for all classes and courses that are scheduled over the 2 days. Attending the PNWCEE is a no-brainer for 12volt retailers wanting to grow their businesses. At the end of the day, it’s all about bringing everyone together in one place to see exciting new products, network with industry professionals and generate excitement. Many area dealers told us 6 years ago they didn’t have the time or resources to close down their business and travel to a trade show. We were surprised at the overwhelming response for the inaugural PNWCEE and feel each year the event has grown in importance for the 12volt community in the Pacific Northwest.

Frank Gabriel, CRUX Tech Support, traveled up from SoCal with Hamza Khalid-Marketing Director for CRUX.

Brands represented by Pacific Rim on the Expo floor included Accele, Audio to Go, Audison Cerwin Vega, Diamond Audio and Hertz.

Ceasar Olaes was lighting up the show floor in the RaceSport lighting booth.

Dan McMillan, In Phase Marketing principal relayed “With a hectic Q1 in the rearview mirror its time to kick the season into high gear. The 7th Annual PNWCEE is the place to make that happen. Day 1 was very strong across the board. The vendors we represent on site include JL Audio, AudioControl, NAV-TV, CompuStar, iDatalink, JVC, Focal, Wet Sounds, Mosconi and Radenso.”

Day 2 and much more to come from the 7th Annual PNWCEE… stay tuned.

More info at pnwcee.com.

