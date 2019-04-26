Mobile Solutions Conducts Training for Technology Trio

TEMPE, AZ (04.27.2019) – Mobile Solutions welcomed installation technicians from participating retailers of the Mobile Electronics Specialists of America (M.E.S.A.) buying group, April 11-13, to attend a special MasterTech class on the conjunction of three products lines. KENWOOD, worldwide producer of premium car audio components, and ESCORT, renowned radar and laser detection product manufacturer, sponsored the three-day session, which also included technology partner Automotive Data Solutions (ADS).

KENWOOD produces 59 multimedia receivers that can integrate with ESCORT’s iX Ci and MAX Ci installed driver alert platforms thanks to iDataLink Maestro integration module by ADS. The integration enables users to control the features of the detector as well as get notifications of speed-monitoring police presence in front or behind the vehicle, depending on the types and placement of sensors.

Attending M.E.S.A. group technicians received in-depth product instruction from the three brands on the mechanics of the integration, how to access features of the ESCORT detector through the KENWOOD multimedia receiver, and strategies for selling customers on the integrated user experience.

Mobile Solutions has been the chosen training partner for prominent brands since 2011. Currently, the company works with nine manufacturers that, through their financial and product sponsorship, have enabled hundreds of their retail professionals to attend training in Arizona.

Attendees also learned core concepts of the Mobile Solutions MasterTech training, including working with different dash materials, shaping techniques and time-saving installation and fabrication procedures. Each attendee produced and took home a class project that included an ESCORT radar control center housed in the ESCORT template kit from Mobile Solutions’ Built In Radar brand.

“It was a fun class,” said Bryan Schmitt, president and lead instructor of Mobile Solutions, of the three-day training. “It’s always great when accomplished, professional technicians and fabricators become inquisitive and enthusiastic students who want to learn even more to better themselves and their stores. We’ve enjoyed doing this for more than 15 years and are proud to teach over 1,000 students each year. We appreciate the trust and confidence that KENWOOD and ESCORT have demonstrated in selecting Mobile Solutions to train the professionals who provide product fulfillment to their customers.”

Mobile Solutions is scheduled to hold a subwoofer design and fabrication training as part of its MasterTech instruction series, July 27-30. For more information on attending this or a future class, visit mobilesolutions-usa.com.

