Diamond Audio Now Shipping Motorsport Series 6”X9” Coaxsub

LOS ANGELES, CA (04.27.2019) – Diamond Audio has announced that it is now shipping its highly-anticipated Motorsport series MS69CX 6”X9” coaxsub speakers. These unique “coaxsub” speakers were developed and engineered to outperform your typical standard 6”X9” coaxial speaker by utilizing a much larger surround for greater excursion resulting in more low end bass output. An oversized motor structure featuring magnets that could be used for standard 8” subwoofers is standard on the MS69CX. With a UV-treated waterproof Kevlar cone, all-weather outdoor application possibilities are endless.

“These coaxsubs will deliver bass like no other coaxial speaker will in the market place without sacrificing the great sound quality with which Diamond Audio is well renowned for”, states Larry Frederick, Director of New Product Development.

Significant backorder amounts have already been fulfilled to many authorized Diamond Audio dealers and to the Diamond Motorcycle Audio community right on time for the upcoming riding season.

Visit diamondaudio.com for more.

